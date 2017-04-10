N.J.'s best craft brewery: Here's pro...

N.J.'s best craft brewery: Here's proof we're living in a golden age of beer

Brewers seem to have as much fun coming up with beer names than actually brewing the stuff, even if many labels seem the product of extended drinking sessions. At Demented Brewing in Middlesex, one of the Final Four in our search for N.J.'s best craft brewery, pretty much all the seven deadly sins were covered on the menu board during our weekend visit: Envy, Sloth, Pride, Gluttony and Lust, a chickory stout, milk stout, dry Irish stout, coffee stout and chocolate stout, respectively, The names are just cute wrapping paper; it's what inside the box, or glass, that counts.

