Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public Schools Spread to New Jersey
There are 3 comments on the WNYC-AM New York story from Monday Apr 10, titled Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public Schools Spread to New Jersey. In it, WNYC-AM New York reports that:
Mothers from Chatham, NJ, Libby Hilsenrath and Nancy Gayer, appeared on Fox News in February alleging that Chatham Middle School was indoctrinating their children in Islam. A controversy brewing in Chatham, N.J., began with a simple cartoon shown to students that taught the five pillars of Islam: "The first pillar means to believe in God.
#1 Monday Apr 10
If islam did not have religious aspects, and was merely a political system, then it would not have had the religious immunity, and would have been nipped in the bud from the start, all over the western world. But since the islamic political system does contain religious peculiarities and is erroneously seen as a religion, it has the religious shield and thus remains impervious.
It will keep growing, and eventually dominate the west, I'm afraid. The reason is that its success rests upon the post--world war 2 mentality of the west, which renders the west helpless against the islamic onslaught. And since this mentality can not be changed, muslims will keep laughing as they keep moving closer to taking control of the west each day.
#2 Monday Apr 10
But Islam is not a religion. Islam is a "death cult".
#3 Monday Apr 10
More FAKE NEWS ... smoke in the eyes of the gullible !
