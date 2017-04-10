Sheriff: No plans for immigration cra...

Sheriff: No plans for immigration crackdown but considering federalizing deputies

Wednesday Mar 29

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon speaking at a Morris County Tea Party meeting on Tuesday "At this juncture, unless there's a change in the need -- no," Gannon said in response to a question from Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty. However, Gannon also didn't rule it out, saying he is investigating whether his department should join the 287 program, a partnership with federal immigration officials that authorizes county deputies to enforce immigration laws.

