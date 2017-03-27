Pirates Sweep Villanova in Home Opener

Pirates Sweep Villanova in Home Opener

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: SHUPirates.com

Chatham, N.J. - The Seton Hall women's tennis team fell in the opening doubles flight but responded with back-to-back wins to earn the point, and went a perfect 6-0 in singles play to record a 7-0 sweep of Villanova in the spring season home opener at CenterCourt Sports on Friday afternoon. Sophomore evened doubles play with a 6-4 win at the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SHUPirates.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) Mar 21 Bizness23 4
News Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12) Mar 11 Eddie 2
Dining set - 1 table and 6 chairs for sale Mar 11 sachyn 1
Oscar Berrios (Sep '15) Feb '17 Another target 3
TENS Therapy Jan '17 Randy 1
Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06) Nov '16 Enid 295
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC