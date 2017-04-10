NTSB: Helicopter lost power before Chatham crash
A helicopter that suffered a hard landing and crashed in a Morris County parking lot lost power before the incident, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The small helicopter was flying from Virginia to Lincoln Park on Feb. 24 when it landed hard in a parking lot in Chatham Township and damaged a garage.
