NTSB: Helicopter lost power before Ch...

NTSB: Helicopter lost power before Chatham crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: News12.com

A helicopter that suffered a hard landing and crashed in a Morris County parking lot lost power before the incident, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The small helicopter was flying from Virginia to Lincoln Park on Feb. 24 when it landed hard in a parking lot in Chatham Township and damaged a garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... 4 hr Simran 3
mountain creek resort Apr 4 David 1
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) Mar 21 Bizness23 4
News Jill Gihorski will take reigns at CMS in January (Jul '12) Mar 11 Eddie 2
Dining set - 1 table and 6 chairs for sale Mar 11 sachyn 1
Oscar Berrios (Sep '15) Feb '17 Another target 3
TENS Therapy Jan '17 Randy 1
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC