Harmonium Choral Society presents 'Fr...

Harmonium Choral Society presents 'From Heaven Distilled a Clemency'

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Harmonium Choral Society presents "From Heaven Distilled a Clemency" on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m., at Chatham United Methodist Church, 460 Main St. , Chatham. Artistic Director Dr. Anne J. Matlack leads the acclaimed 100-voice choral society in presenting a celestial program featuring Maurice Durufle's "Requiem."

