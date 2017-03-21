Harmonium Choral Society presents "From Heaven Distilled a Clemency" on Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m., at Chatham United Methodist Church, 460 Main St. , Chatham. Artistic Director Dr. Anne J. Matlack leads the acclaimed 100-voice choral society in presenting a celestial program featuring Maurice Durufle's "Requiem."

