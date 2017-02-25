Who will win Oscar? Rick Bentley has ...

Who will win Oscar? Rick Bentley has a few predictions

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The video mentions that La La Land is the heavy favorite to win Best Picture this year while a movie like Moonlight will get left in the dust, presumably because of this preferential ballot system. Because there is one thing that you can always count on in Hollywood and that is that Hollywood loves films about itself and " La La Land " serves up a loving musical pastiche to the city of dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oscar Berrios (Sep '15) Feb 8 Another target 3
TENS Therapy Jan 31 Randy 1
Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06) Nov '16 Enid 295
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09) Nov '16 Anon 8
News Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o... Oct '16 Rundem 2
Jewish population in Berkeley heights Oct '16 Guest m 1
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC