Routh Family gives $100,000 through P...

Routh Family gives $100,000 through Penn State Parent Philanthropy Program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Penn State

Alan and Rungnapa Routh will give $100,000 through the Penn State Parent Philanthropy program . The funds will be divided between an endowment for the College of Communications, named the Routh Family International Education Fund, and funds for new equipment for the Career Services Center at Penn State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oscar Berrios (Sep '15) Feb 8 Another target 3
TENS Therapy Jan 31 Randy 1
Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06) Nov '16 Enid 295
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09) Nov '16 Anon 8
News Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o... Oct '16 Rundem 2
Jewish population in Berkeley heights Oct '16 Guest m 1
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC