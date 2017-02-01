Routh Family gives $100,000 through Penn State Parent Philanthropy Program
Alan and Rungnapa Routh will give $100,000 through the Penn State Parent Philanthropy program . The funds will be divided between an endowment for the College of Communications, named the Routh Family International Education Fund, and funds for new equipment for the Career Services Center at Penn State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.
Add your comments below
Chatham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscar Berrios (Sep '15)
|Feb 8
|Another target
|3
|TENS Therapy
|Jan 31
|Randy
|1
|Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Enid
|295
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Anon
|8
|Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o...
|Oct '16
|Rundem
|2
|Jewish population in Berkeley heights
|Oct '16
|Guest m
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chatham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC