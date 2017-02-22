NJ Parents Concerned About Islam Emph...

NJ Parents Concerned About Islam Emphasis in Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Hilsenrath and Gayer had previously spoken at a Chatham Board of Education meeting on the same subject, saying Islam had been favored over other religions in the class. According to TapINTO Chatham , Gayer said, "My honest issue - according to policy 2270 - the board of education directs that no religious beliefs be promoted or disparaged".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oscar Berrios (Sep '15) Feb 8 Another target 3
TENS Therapy Jan 31 Randy 1
Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06) Nov '16 Enid 295
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09) Nov '16 Anon 8
News Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o... Oct '16 Rundem 2
Jewish population in Berkeley heights Oct '16 Guest m 1
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC