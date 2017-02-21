Chopper Goes Down at New Jersey Apartment Complex
A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing behind an apartment complex in Chatham, New Jersey Friday evening, and its tail hit a garage on the way down, authorities say. The Robinson R44 helicopter was going from Richmond, Virginia to Lincoln Park, New Jersey when something went wrong, and the chopper was forced to make an emergency landing just after 6:30 p.m. Resident Kathryn Hill said she heard a big pop and ran outside to find a small helicopter with its rotor clipped and tail bent over the roof of a garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Chatham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscar Berrios (Sep '15)
|Feb 8
|Another target
|3
|TENS Therapy
|Jan 31
|Randy
|1
|Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Enid
|295
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Anon
|8
|Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o...
|Oct '16
|Rundem
|2
|Jewish population in Berkeley heights
|Oct '16
|Guest m
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chatham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC