Chopper Goes Down at New Jersey Apartment Complex

A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing behind an apartment complex in Chatham, New Jersey Friday evening, and its tail hit a garage on the way down, authorities say. The Robinson R44 helicopter was going from Richmond, Virginia to Lincoln Park, New Jersey when something went wrong, and the chopper was forced to make an emergency landing just after 6:30 p.m. Resident Kathryn Hill said she heard a big pop and ran outside to find a small helicopter with its rotor clipped and tail bent over the roof of a garage.

