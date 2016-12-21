Security guard: Cop threatened to blow my head off during bank incident
CHATHAM -- A bank security guard plans to sue Chatham Borough and the police department because he alleges an officer held a gun to his head nearly a year ago and threatened "to blow his head off." Joseph Kearney, Jr., of Linden, filed a notice of tort claim in Feb. 2016 alleging Officer Roy George, a 14-year veteran with the police department, used excessive force during an incident in front of the Bank of America branch on Main Street on Dec. 15, 2015.
