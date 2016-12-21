Security guard: Cop threatened to blo...

Security guard: Cop threatened to blow my head off during bank incident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Jersey Journal

CHATHAM -- A bank security guard plans to sue Chatham Borough and the police department because he alleges an officer held a gun to his head nearly a year ago and threatened "to blow his head off." Joseph Kearney, Jr., of Linden, filed a notice of tort claim in Feb. 2016 alleging Officer Roy George, a 14-year veteran with the police department, used excessive force during an incident in front of the Bank of America branch on Main Street on Dec. 15, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chatham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06) Nov 26 Enid 295
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09) Nov '16 Anon 8
News Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o... Oct '16 Rundem 2
Jewish population in Berkeley heights Oct '16 Guest m 1
Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Al Capone times two 3
News Wal-Mart's biggest loss in 27 years drags stock... (Oct '15) Mar '16 two for me one f... 17
See all Chatham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chatham Forum Now

Chatham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chatham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Chatham, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC