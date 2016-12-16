SBA Sees a 26 Percent Increase in Loa...

SBA Sees a 26 Percent Increase in Loan Approvals to NJ Women-Owned Businesses in 2016

Dec 16, 2016 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported Dec. 15, 2016 that SBA loan approvals to New Jersey women business owners increased by 26 percent during fiscal year 2016, the period from Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept. 30, 2016.

