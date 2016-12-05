Saving the Great Swamp: New film is a reminder that you can beat the big boys
It's hard to envision what Greater Morristown would be like today if the Port Authority had succeeded a half-century ago in transforming the Great Swamp into the region's fourth major airport. It's even harder to imagine a grass-roots effort, generations before social media, actually defeating such an entrenched colossus as the Port Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.
Add your comments below
Chatham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious about a 30 year old murder (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Enid
|295
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|prostitution (sex for sale) in Springfield Cent... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Anon
|8
|Bon Jovi snubbed again for Rock and Roll Hall o...
|Oct '16
|Rundem
|2
|Jewish population in Berkeley heights
|Oct '16
|Guest m
|1
|Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Al Capone times two
|3
|Wal-Mart's biggest loss in 27 years drags stock... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|two for me one f...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chatham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC