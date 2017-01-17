Retired college president embracing n...

Retired college president embracing new theater role

Tuesday Dec 27

Former County College of Morris President Edward Yaw is show arriving at the college's graduation ceremony in May, his final one as president. Yaw, who retired in August after 30 years as the college's president , has been named to the The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's board of trustees.

