We compared two grocery store chains ...

We compared two grocery store chains that have fierce cult followings ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

We compared two grocery store chains that have fierce cult followings to see which one is better - and the winner is clear In an effort to determine which grocery brand reigns supreme, Business Insider decided to visit both chains and take stock of what each have to offer. Driving up to the Wegmans in Charlottesville, Virginia, it was immediately clear that this wouldn't be a normal shopping trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... Jun 28 Will S 1
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 27 totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC