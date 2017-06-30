VDOT official says Albemarle has many big-dollar projects

VDOT's local resident engineer says the state will spend a lot more money to upgrade some Albemarle County interchanges. One of Joel DeNunzio's examples is the heavily used interchange near Shadwell, where 250 East meets Interstate 64. DeNunzio is also celebrating a planned upgrade for the I-64 intersection with Fontaine Avenue.

