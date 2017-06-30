UVA Center projects larger populations for Albemarle, Charlottesville
Demographers at the University of Virginia are forecasting a sharp increase in Albemarle's population by the year 2045, but a smaller rise for the city of Charlottesville . "Charlottesville has had a fair amount of growth and I think it can continue having it, but I think it's going to be much more challenging given its geography," said Hamilton Lombard with the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
