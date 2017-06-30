UPD, CPD and Corner Ambassadors work as authority groups for students
The UPD patrols the areas owned and operated by the University while the CPD covers the entire city of Charlottesville. On and around Grounds, students receive protection from both the University Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department and guidance from the University Ambassadors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr...
|Jun 28
|Will S
|1
|Vote For Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|5
|Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|6
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|2
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC