Trade Names: The Phoenix and Ruby stores carry an eclectic assortment of clothing and accessories
K McCarthy, owner of women's specialty clothing store The Phoenix, said revenue at the store has remained steady since 2008. McCarthy opened Ruby across West Cary Street from The Phoenix in May 2016 to offer more casual clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr...
|Jun 28
|Will S
|1
|Vote For Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|5
|Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|6
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|2
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC