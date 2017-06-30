Riverbend Development meets with neighborhood to discuss plans for Belmont
For the past decade, Riverbend Development has owned nearly 6 acres in the center of Charlottesville's Belmont neighborhood . Now, the company is meeting with neighbors to start planning a mixed-use development that could include more than 100 apartments and numerous businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr...
|Jun 28
|Will S
|1
|Vote For Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|5
|Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|6
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|2
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC