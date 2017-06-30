PVCC Restructures and Renames Patient Admissions Coordinator Program
Piedmont Virginia Community College's Division of Health and Life Sciences recently restructured and renamed its 16-credit Patient Admissions Coordinator Program. The program, which prepares students for entry-level jobs in hospitals, medical practices, veterinarian offices, or personal care services, will now be called the Medical Administrative Support Assistant Program.
