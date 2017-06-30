Monticello welcomes dozens of new American citizens
One of the annual traditions during every Independence Day and naturalization ceremony at Monticello is the presence of new American flags for the participants. The overcast skies on Tuesday morning did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of more than 70 people who became naturalized citizens at Thomas Jefferson's Albemarle County estate.
