Jessica Maslaney Opens a New Door

Jessica Maslaney Opens a New Door

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Crozet Gazette

Crozet's own Jessica Maslaney, former site director of the Crozet YMCA and now CEO of the Piedmont Family YMCA, recently oversaw construction of the brand-new Brooks Family YMCA in McIntire Park in Charlottesville. Maslaney was hired as CEO in 2015 after more than ten years of delays and legal challenges, and just before groundbreaking on the $19 million, 79,000- square-foot facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crozet Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Mon totallydisgusted 10
ku,klux,klan visit Jul 9 totallydisgusted 2
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... Jun 28 Will S 1
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 27 totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun '17 Shameful Drivers 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC