Jessica Maslaney Opens a New Door

Crozet's own Jessica Maslaney, former site director of the Crozet YMCA and now CEO of the Piedmont Family YMCA, recently oversaw construction of the brand-new Brooks Family YMCA in McIntire Park in Charlottesville. Maslaney was hired as CEO in 2015 after more than ten years of delays and legal challenges, and just before groundbreaking on the $19 million, 79,000- square-foot facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crozet Gazette.