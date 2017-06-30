HPD Responds To Reported Accidental G...

HPD Responds To Reported Accidental Gunshot Wound

Read more: The Daily News-Record

City police responded to the 900 block of Northfield Court for a reported accidental gunshot wound about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release. The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for care then flown by medical helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department statement.

