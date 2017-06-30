HPD Responds To Reported Accidental Gunshot Wound
City police responded to the 900 block of Northfield Court for a reported accidental gunshot wound about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release. The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for care then flown by medical helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department statement.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr...
|Jun 28
|Will S
|1
|Vote For Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|5
|Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|6
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|2
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
