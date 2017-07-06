Governor McAuliffe won't stop Virgini...

Governor McAuliffe won't stop Virginia man's execution

Friday Jul 7

As the execution of William Morva loomed, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced he would not extend clemency to the convicted murderer. Morva is scheduled to be executed at 9 p.m. for the murder of a Montgomery County deputy and hospital security guard.

