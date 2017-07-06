Governor McAuliffe won't stop Virginia man's execution
As the execution of William Morva loomed, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced he would not extend clemency to the convicted murderer. Morva is scheduled to be executed at 9 p.m. for the murder of a Montgomery County deputy and hospital security guard.
