Governor McAuliffe cuts the ceremonial ribbon on 29 North

With the grade-separated intersection at 29 and Rio Road in the rearview mirror, McAuliffe joined state and local officials to cut a ceremonial ribbon for the final leg: the Berkmar Drive Extension and three lanes in each direction between Polo Grounds Road and Towncenter Drive. "When I ran for governor, this was one of biggest issues that confronted me when I came to Charlottesville," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.