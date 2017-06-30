Driver Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Police say the man behind the wheel in a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist in eastern Rockingham County Tuesday afternoon was operating under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Sgt. Les Tyler with the Virginia State Police said emergency crews responded about 5 p.m. to Rinacas Corner Road, about three miles west of East Point Road, just east of the town of Shenandoah.

