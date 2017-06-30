Driver Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Driver Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Police say the man behind the wheel in a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist in eastern Rockingham County Tuesday afternoon was operating under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Sgt. Les Tyler with the Virginia State Police said emergency crews responded about 5 p.m. to Rinacas Corner Road, about three miles west of East Point Road, just east of the town of Shenandoah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... Jun 28 Will S 1
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 27 totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,809 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC