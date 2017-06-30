Council to vote on rates for new meters, lower garage fees
Charlottesville's City Council will be asked Wednesday to set a rate for parking meters that soon will be installed between Market Street and Water Street , but that is not the only change proposed for downtown parking. "There's always been an economic mistake in the way parking was set up here, where it was free on the street and expensive in the garage," said Rick Siebert, the city's parking manager.
