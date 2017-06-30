Charlottesville preparing to launch open data portal
The Daily Progress reports that Charlottesville is planning to launch an open data portal later this summer that will provide the public with easy access to datasets on things like policing, property, traffic and the environment. Lucas Ames is chairman of the nonprofit Smart Cville.
