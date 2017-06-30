Central Va. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Prepare for July 4 Weekend
Firefighters and police officers in central Virginia are warning of the dangers of letting Fourth of July festivities get out of hand. They're preparing to keep the community safe over this long holiday weekend for many.
