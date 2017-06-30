Against Ignoring the KKK

When a small number of heavily armed Ku Klux Klanners from North Carolina are given vast amounts of media attention for holding a rally here in Charlottesville, Va., on July 8th, I believe people opposed to violence and racism should go nowhere near them but in no way ignore them. The inclination to ignore them and hope they'll fade away into history like trials by ordeal or dueling is strong.

