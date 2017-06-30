Against Ignoring the KKK
When a small number of heavily armed Ku Klux Klanners from North Carolina are given vast amounts of media attention for holding a rally here in Charlottesville, Va., on July 8th, I believe people opposed to violence and racism should go nowhere near them but in no way ignore them. The inclination to ignore them and hope they'll fade away into history like trials by ordeal or dueling is strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr...
|Jun 28
|Will S
|1
|Vote For Trump (Feb '16)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|5
|Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13)
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|6
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|2
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC