Workshop considers ways to improve accessibility to businesses,...
The Blue Trunk Foundation recently held a workshop with the University of Virginia School of Architecture to reflect on what individuals with disabilities and their caregivers expect when they are traveling and what businesses can do to be more accessible. Attendees also provided feedback to the Blue Trunk Foundation on mock-ups of its travel information website, which it is hoping to launch in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC