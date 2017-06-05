Workshop considers ways to improve ac...

Workshop considers ways to improve accessibility to businesses,...

Yesterday

The Blue Trunk Foundation recently held a workshop with the University of Virginia School of Architecture to reflect on what individuals with disabilities and their caregivers expect when they are traveling and what businesses can do to be more accessible. Attendees also provided feedback to the Blue Trunk Foundation on mock-ups of its travel information website, which it is hoping to launch in the fall.

Charlottesville, VA

