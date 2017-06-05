When the Nazis Come Marching In

When the Nazis Come Marching In

As a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, I have been forced of late to spend too much time thinking about Nazis . In mid-May, a handful of white supremacists, Holocaust deniers, xenophobes, and recreational racists-among them Richard Spencer-marched through one of our parks with flaming torches in support of a Robert E. Lee statue that has been slated to be sold by the City Council.

