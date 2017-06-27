Virginia Man Cited After Caught with ...

Virginia Man Cited After Caught with a Handgun at Charlottesville Airport

20 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Release from the Transportation Security Administration: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA A Rockbridge County, Virginia, man was caught with a gun at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport yesterday after Transportation Security Administration officers detected a handgun in his carry-on bag as he was entering the security checkpoint. The .22 caliber pistol was not loaded.

