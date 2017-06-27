Virginia football's recruiting hot streak continues with commitment from Bryce Ramer
I am 100% committed to The University of Virginia! #HoosRising #ACC as"i Thank you to the Virginia coaching staff for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/3i3qOPjnhW Ramer is 6'5, 300 pounds, and is listed on the recruiting services as an offensive lineman. But every indication is that he'll be on the other side of the line in Charlottesville.
