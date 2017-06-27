UVA President Sullivan urges universi...

UVA President Sullivan urges university community to avoid July 8 Klan rally

University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan is urging students, staff and faculty members to stay away from a Ku Klux Klan rally scheduled for July 8 in Justice Park, formerly known as Jackson Park.

