UVA Honored as Center of Excellence for Bone Marrow Cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 14, 2017 University of Virginia Cancer Center has earned recognition as a national center of excellence for its care of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome , a cancer of the bone marrow that often leads to leukemia. UVA is the only center in Virginia to receive this designation from the MDS Foundation for the treatment of this condition, which UVA hematologist Michael Keng, MD , said is often referred to as a "bone marrow failure" disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.