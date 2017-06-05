UVA Heart Failure Program Earns National Quality Awards
The Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Center earned the AHA's 2017 Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award along with being named to the Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. "Each day, our multidisciplinary heart failure team is working to provide excellent care that is tailored to the needs of each patient," said James Bergin, MD , medical director of UVA's heart failure/cardiac transplantation program.
