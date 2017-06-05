UVA Announces New Strategic Investmen...

UVA Announces New Strategic Investments in Brain Research

11 hrs ago

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is approving expanded research of the human brain using funds from the controversial strategic investment fund. The university announced Friday, June 9, that $15.7 million will be spent over three years for an initiative called "BRAIN," or bold research advancement in neuroscience.

