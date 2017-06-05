UVA Announces New Strategic Investments in Brain Research
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is approving expanded research of the human brain using funds from the controversial strategic investment fund. The university announced Friday, June 9, that $15.7 million will be spent over three years for an initiative called "BRAIN," or bold research advancement in neuroscience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC