U.Va. collects donations for Warmbier family

16 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

In a statement released Wednesday, the Office of the Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer announced they are creating a giving process for people to donate to the Warmbier family. University student Otto Warmbier was jailed in North Korea for 17 months for allegedly trying to steal a political banner.

