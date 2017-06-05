U.Va. board approves memorial dedicated to the university's enslaved workers
The inner wall will include the known names of nearly 1,000 enslaved individuals in the university's history, and additional names may be incorporated over time with further research. The design for the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia features rings that surround a central grassy area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC