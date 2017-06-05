U.Va. board approves memorial dedicat...

U.Va. board approves memorial dedicated to the university's enslaved workers

The inner wall will include the known names of nearly 1,000 enslaved individuals in the university's history, and additional names may be incorporated over time with further research. The design for the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia features rings that surround a central grassy area.

