U.Va. and Charlottesville community gather to remember victims of Pulse shooting on anniversary
The Afro-Latinx Student Organization held an event Monday night in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. In front of the Rotunda, exactly one year after the shooting, Charlottesville and University community members gathered for "U.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC