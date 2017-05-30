Two new candidates enter Fifth District race

Two Democrats recently announced they are joining the race to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia in 2018. Adam Slate, a University alumnus and senior business analyst for the University Health System, announced his candidacy May 26 and Charlottesville attorney Andrew Sneathern entered the race May 30. Slate and Sneathern will vie alongside Roger Dean Huffstetler for the Democratic nomination, seeking to challenge incumbent Rep. Tom Garrett.

