Trinitya s Armando Bacot making waves...

Trinitya s Armando Bacot making waves at NBPAa s Top 100 Camp

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Over Father's Day weekend, Trinity Episcopal's rising junior center Armando Bacot was named an all-star of the National Basketball Player Players Association's Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va. Bacot, who helped lead the Titans to its second ever VISAA state championship last season, is expected to earn a five-star rating from Scout.com after the weekend concludes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Sat jasmina1990 21
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 8 Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC