Trinitya s Armando Bacot making waves at NBPAa s Top 100 Camp

Over Father's Day weekend, Trinity Episcopal's rising junior center Armando Bacot was named an all-star of the National Basketball Player Players Association's Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va. Bacot, who helped lead the Titans to its second ever VISAA state championship last season, is expected to earn a five-star rating from Scout.com after the weekend concludes.

