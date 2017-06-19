Tools of Displacement

Tools of Displacement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Slate Magazine

Surrounded by protesters, Corey Stewart speaks with reporters about his opposition to removing a Robert Lee statue from a Charlottesville, Virginia, park. Last week, Corey Stewart came within a hair's breadth of claiming the Republican nomination for governor of Virginia after having run on a revanchist campaign focused on battling local efforts to rename and remake Confederate monuments and spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 8 Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May '17 Uber-bro of the u... 3
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC