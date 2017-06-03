Thousands show up to pitch in at Clea...

Thousands show up to pitch in at Clean the Bay Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Thousands of volunteers turned out Saturday for the 29th Clean the Bay Day, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's said. In just three hours, an estimated 6,000 volunteers at 250 sites across the state, on foot and in boats, removed approximately 100,000 pounds of litter and debris along 450 miles of shoreline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Sat Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ... May 16 bulk 2
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge... May 7 BillyDeCarlo 1
News CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders May '17 Morris 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC