Thousands show up to pitch in at Clean the Bay Day
Thousands of volunteers turned out Saturday for the 29th Clean the Bay Day, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's said. In just three hours, an estimated 6,000 volunteers at 250 sites across the state, on foot and in boats, removed approximately 100,000 pounds of litter and debris along 450 miles of shoreline.
