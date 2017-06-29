Thomas Jefferson's historic home Monticello hit by cyber attack

Computer and telephone systems at Thomas Jefferson's home and plantation outside Charlottesville, Va., were knocked out thanks to a cyber attack early Tuesday, June 27. Thomas Jefferson Foundation Executive Vice President Ann Taylor confirmed to NBC29 that Monticello was the victim of a ransomware attack demanding an undisclosed amount of coin from the historic home featured on the tails side of the nickel. Hackers hit the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson, demanding that the estate once owned by the man behind the Lousiana Purchase pay them off.

