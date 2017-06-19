SURJ issues demands involving July rally to City Police
Attorney Pam Starsia represents many progressive groups who resent being contacted about the July 8th KKK rally in downtown Charlottesville. Representatives of "Showing Up for Racial Justice" and other self-identified progressive groups have accused the Charlottesville Police of intimidation tactics.
