Suppression: A Common Thread in American Democracy

Recently, Mayor Mitch Landrieu ordered the removal of several Confederate monuments in New Orleans, forever stripping these symbols of suppression against African Americans of their reverence. In a speech following his order, Landrieu spoke candidly and honestly, saying that the goal in erecting these monuments was "to rewrite history to hide the truth a These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for."

