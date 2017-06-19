Student Council hosts vigil in memory of Otto Warmbier
Student Council hosted a vigil Tuesday night for Otto Warmbier, the University student who died Monday shortly after being released from imprisonment in North Korea . Warmbier died surrounded by his family at 2:20 p.m. Monday.
